Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors salvage fourth place in baseball standings

 
Last updated 7/21/2021 at 4:02pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's baseball team began 2021 Valley League play with nine consecutive league losses, but the Warriors won four of their final six games to finish fourth among the six teams in the final standings.

The Warriors' 4-11 league record was part of a 6-20 overall season mark. Prior to the final six games, the team had a 2-18 season record.

"I'm not disappointed at all with this young group because we were starting from the beginning," said Fallbrook High Coach Patrick Walker.

Fallbrook lost 11 seniors from the 2020 team which had a 2-3 recor...



