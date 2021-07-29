Bird Club Meeting plans program on parrots

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents Sarah Mansfield, operations manager for SoCalParrot.

It’s baby season for their naturalized parrots. Mansfield will be joining the club on Zoom, Saturday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. This meeting is available to members at no cost and for non-members by arrangement. Please go to http://www.ncabirdclub.com or send an email to [email protected] for instructions.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.