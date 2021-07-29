Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bird Club Meeting plans program on parrots

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/29/2021 at 2:02pm



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents Sarah Mansfield, operations manager for SoCalParrot.

It’s baby season for their naturalized parrots. Mansfield will be joining the club on Zoom, Saturday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. This meeting is available to members at no cost and for non-members by arrangement. Please go to http://www.ncabirdclub.com or send an email to [email protected] for instructions.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.

 
Circus Vargas

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/30/2021 00:34