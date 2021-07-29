Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Duplicate Bridge is back at the Fallbrook Senior Center

 
Last updated 7/29/2021 at 2:02pm



FALLBROOK – Duplicate Bridge can now be played at the Fallbrook Senior Center on Mondays at 10:45 a.m. Snacks will be served. The Thursday game will start around the end of August.

To confirm dates and times, visit ACBL.org and look under Clubs/Fallbrook or visit Inland Valley Bridge Unit 534. Need a partner? Text or call directors Jane Horgan, 760-728-1850, or Caryn Villalon, 707-367-4177.

Submitted by the Duplicate Bridge group.

 
