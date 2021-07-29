FWC to host tea party

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club will host a “Good Ole’ Fashioned Tea Party” on Tuesday, Aug.17, 1 p.m. at their historic clubhouse located at 238 W. Mission Road.

The “Tea Party” is held to invite ladies in the Fallbrook area to learn more about how the members of the local Fallbrook Chapter provide service to the community. The FWC provides the opportunity to develop leadership skills, exchange ideas, and form friendships, while addressing the needs of the community.

The local club was founded in 1907 and is part of the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs.

The FWC meets the second Tuesday of each month September through June. A luncheon is served at each meeting. Fundraising events are held throughout the year and all funds raised are donated to local community organizations, military families and student scholarships.

Anyone who would like to attend the “Good Ole’ Fashioned Tea Party” can call Sharon Drucker at 951-850-9269 or email [email protected] by Aug. 12. To learn more about the club, go to http://www.FallbrookWomansClub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman’s Club.