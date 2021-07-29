Gene Gary Zinn, 84, passed away on July 14 at his daughter's house in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born on Aug. 24, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska to Hugo and Madeline Zinn. He was a retired 22 year Marine Corp veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Madeline; brothers Loren, Buddy and Ronnie; his loving wife of 53 years, Deborah and grandson Andrew Zinn.

He is survived by daughters Kelly Barauskas (Steve Moore) of Omaha; Valerie Loughran (Robert) of Kansas City, Missouri; son Troy Zinn (Kelly) of Huntsville, Texas; grandchildren Benjamin Zinn (Tara) of San Diego; Nicholas Loughran (Jerilee) and Sean Loughran (Anne) both of Kansas City, Missouri; great-grandchildren Maggie Zinn, Lorelei and Joseph Loughran; sister-in-law Gretchen Terry (Ken) of Fallbrook, California, and his beloved dogs, Cookie and Lucy.