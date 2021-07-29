Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Gene Gary Zinn

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/29/2021 at 2:26pm

Gene Gary Zinn, 84, passed away on July 14 at his daughter's house in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born on Aug. 24, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska to Hugo and Madeline Zinn. He was a retired 22 year Marine Corp veteran.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Madeline; brothers Loren, Buddy and Ronnie; his loving wife of 53 years, Deborah and grandson Andrew Zinn.

He is survived by daughters Kelly Barauskas (Steve Moore) of Omaha; Valerie Loughran (Robert) of Kansas City, Missouri; son Troy Zinn (Kelly) of Huntsville, Texas; grandchildren Benjamin Zinn (Tara) of San Diego; Nicholas Loughran (Jerilee) and Sean Loughran (Anne) both of Kansas City, Missouri; great-grandchildren Maggie Zinn, Lorelei and Joseph Loughran; sister-in-law Gretchen Terry (Ken) of Fallbrook, California, and his beloved dogs, Cookie and Lucy.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021