Library art exhibit displays childrens' art

Art students show their works which will be hanging in the Fallbrook Library in August, from left, front row, Willow Bence, Harley Warden, Juliet Wallace, Remi Schuessler, Olivia O'Hara; back row, Tessa O'Hara, Paisley Bence, Hudson Hoye, Natalie Padron and Liana Wallace. Missing from the photo are Kara Nance and Russell Watson.

FALLBROOK – Finally, after a year and a half of COVID-19 restrictions, the Art Expressions Exhibit at the Homework Center in the Fallbrook Public Library is ready to be changed.

Students in Marilee Ragland's Fallbrook School of the Arts' Summer Art Camp will have their new art featured during the month of August and onward. They hope many library visitors will welcome the change.

Submitted by Fallbrook School of the Arts.

