Library art exhibit displays childrens' art
Last updated 7/29/2021 at 2:49pm
FALLBROOK – Finally, after a year and a half of COVID-19 restrictions, the Art Expressions Exhibit at the Homework Center in the Fallbrook Public Library is ready to be changed.
Students in Marilee Ragland's Fallbrook School of the Arts' Summer Art Camp will have their new art featured during the month of August and onward. They hope many library visitors will welcome the change.
Submitted by Fallbrook School of the Arts....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)