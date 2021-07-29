Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Library art exhibit displays childrens' art

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/29/2021 at 2:49pm

Art students show their works which will be hanging in the Fallbrook Library in August, from left, front row, Willow Bence, Harley Warden, Juliet Wallace, Remi Schuessler, Olivia O'Hara; back row, Tessa O'Hara, Paisley Bence, Hudson Hoye, Natalie Padron and Liana Wallace. Missing from the photo are Kara Nance and Russell Watson.

FALLBROOK – Finally, after a year and a half of COVID-19 restrictions, the Art Expressions Exhibit at the Homework Center in the Fallbrook Public Library is ready to be changed.

Students in Marilee Ragland's Fallbrook School of the Arts' Summer Art Camp will have their new art featured during the month of August and onward. They hope many library visitors will welcome the change.

Submitted by Fallbrook School of the Arts.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 
Circus Vargas

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/29/2021 23:14