Morris raises supreme grand champion market lamb, breed show ewe

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook 4-H member Alan Morris knew that he wouldn't have the success at this year's San Diego County Fair as he had last year. The fair's market livestock show limits exhibitors to three large animals including two from the same species, although the rule was waived last year when the market livestock show was virtual.

This year, the June 26 auction was virtual but the market livestock show was in person, so Morris showed three market livestock animals and one livestock breed show ewe. The three market livestock animals all won their class while one of...