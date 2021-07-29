Fallbrook Music Society moves to the Mission Theater

FALLBROOK – Continuing its successful classical Sundays format, Fallbrook Music Society has announced its 44th annual concert season at the historic Fallbrook Mission Theater, with one of the most widely appealing range of artists ever programmed.

Ann Murray, FMS Executive Director said, "We have spent the last 12 months working hard to support our audience with online concerts while at the same time, preparing for the future. Our upcoming season features incredible diversity, new collaborations and a downtown venue. We are really excited!" All concerts are free and open to the general...