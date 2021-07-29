Meals on Wheels fundraiser cancelled

SAN DIEGO – The Meals on Wheels San Diego County has announced that its “Reels on Wheels” Drive-In Grease Sing-Along Gala, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Although event organizers are disappointed they won't be able to get together in-person with the community, they want to be mindful and proactive to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy.

Submitted by Meals on Wheels San Diego County.