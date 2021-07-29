Theatre Talk with the Beauty and the Beast

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast, The Musical" opened to a packed house Wednesday night, July 21, at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, Vista.

The first thing a critic looks for in a performance is a mistake. A weakness in a performance or a flaw in the costumes, or sets, or lighting, or sound, or music, or any number of microscopic issues little known to an audience. I am delighted to report, this production was 100% spectacular.

Bravo to this huge cast. Hats off to director Jamie Torcellini and choreographer Bill Burns. No strangers to this show, they captured its heart and soul. Their casting i...