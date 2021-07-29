Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Theatre Talk with the Beauty and the Beast

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/29/2021 at 3:22pm

Scheming Cogsworth (Jerald Vincent) and Lumiere (Michael Paternostro) plan their next intrigue. Village News/Ken Jacques photo

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast, The Musical" opened to a packed house Wednesday night, July 21, at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, Vista.

The first thing a critic looks for in a performance is a mistake. A weakness in a performance or a flaw in the costumes, or sets, or lighting, or sound, or music, or any number of microscopic issues little known to an audience. I am delighted to report, this production was 100% spectacular.

Bravo to this huge cast. Hats off to director Jamie Torcellini and choreographer Bill Burns. No strangers to this show, they captured its heart and soul. Their casting i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/30/2021 00:39