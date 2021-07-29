Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

4 tips to save on travel expenses

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/29/2021 at 3:23pm



SAN DIEGO – With deals on travel popping up as COVID-19 restrictions loosen, more and more people are venturing out – especially on vacation this summer.

In fact, according to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, the USA’s most generous cash back site, 50% of Americans say that their spending increases over the summer with 39% using money for family vacations.

So whether you’re jet setting on a plane or have your eyes on something more local, here are four tips on how to find the best deals from Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

1. Use an incognito br...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/30/2021 00:41