4 tips to save on travel expenses

SAN DIEGO – With deals on travel popping up as COVID-19 restrictions loosen, more and more people are venturing out – especially on vacation this summer.

In fact, according to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, the USA’s most generous cash back site, 50% of Americans say that their spending increases over the summer with 39% using money for family vacations.

So whether you’re jet setting on a plane or have your eyes on something more local, here are four tips on how to find the best deals from Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

1. Use an incognito br...