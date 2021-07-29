Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Migraine effect on cardiovascular health controversial

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/29/2021 at 4:03pm

In some way or another, most families have had an experience with a cardiovascular condition. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shelby Ramsey

Special to the Village News

In researching the effect migraine and other chronic health conditions (non-heart related) may have on one's cardiovascular health, top-rated U.S. cardiologist Dr. Steven Nissen offered his opinion.

Nissen was very forthcoming and said that the topic is a controversial area. He explained that there have been some observational studies done that included two patient groups (migraine with aura and migraine without aura). The term aura is used for the visual disturbances some experience with migraine headache.

The results were that "specifically migra...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/30/2021 00:46