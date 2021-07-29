Using air cleaners and vacuums to improve indoor air quality during wildfires

Wildfires in the U.S. are likely to have a detrimental effect on indoor air quality for many living in the affected regions. A room air cleaner is one of the best defenses when wildfire smoke and ash wreak havoc on indoor air. Last year, people in areas of the United States affected by smoke relied heavily on air cleaners to get through wildfire season. Retailers in those areas reported that air cleaners were in short supply as fires burned.

The smoke and particulate matter put out by wildfires is a health risk for anyone, but it is particularly dangerous for people with asthma or other con...