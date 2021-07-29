Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Wellness Center use increasing

 
Last updated 7/29/2021 at 3:52pm

Village News/Will Fritz photo

The Fallbrook Regional Health District's Wellness Center buildings are available for support group or community group meeting

Rick Monroe

Special to Village News

Rachel Mason, CEO of the Fallbrook Regional Health District, is urging groups to use the Wellness Center buildings. Classes and other activities were eliminated by COVID-19 restrictions, but the facilities are again available for use.

The center was purchased by the health district in 2018 and began operating a year later. It includes the main structure (a former church sanctuary), a building with six classrooms, and a house that was the parsonage.

Trustees of the district have been finalizing long-term use of property at 1636 E. Mission Road for more...



