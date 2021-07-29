Wellness Center use increasing
Last updated 7/29/2021 at 3:52pm
Rick Monroe
Special to Village News
Rachel Mason, CEO of the Fallbrook Regional Health District, is urging groups to use the Wellness Center buildings. Classes and other activities were eliminated by COVID-19 restrictions, but the facilities are again available for use.
The center was purchased by the health district in 2018 and began operating a year later. It includes the main structure (a former church sanctuary), a building with six classrooms, and a house that was the parsonage.
Trustees of the district have been finalizing long-term use of property at 1636 E. Mission Road for more...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)