Winery proposes new American Viticultural Area
Last updated 7/29/2021 at 3:38pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Management at Fallbrook Winery last week submitted a formal request to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau of the United States Treasury for the establishment and recognition of an overlapping American Viticultural Area to be named San Luis Rey within the existing South Coast AVA.
“The creation of an AVA allows for the establishment of a recognized geographical area,” said Euan Parker, winemaker. “This allows vineyards inside that area to create an idea of typicity for the wines produced, work on a wine trial that has a specific name...
