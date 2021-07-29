Winery proposes new American Viticultural Area

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Management at Fallbrook Winery last week submitted a formal request to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau of the United States Treasury for the establishment and recognition of an overlapping American Viticultural Area to be named San Luis Rey within the existing South Coast AVA.

“The creation of an AVA allows for the establishment of a recognized geographical area,” said Euan Parker, winemaker. “This allows vineyards inside that area to create an idea of typicity for the wines produced, work on a wine trial that has a specific name...