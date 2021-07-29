Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

August RCPG meeting to discuss boundary realignment subcommittee

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Aug. 18 meeting of the Rainbow Community Planning Group will include a discussion whether to form a subcommittee to pursue possible realignment of the Rainbow Community Planning Area boundaries.

The concept of a subcommittee was discussed at the July 21 planning group meeting, although no vote was taken that evening.

"We can think about it and discuss it further," said planning group member Lynne Malinowski.

The evacuation routes out of Rainbow include Huntley Road, Gomez Creek Road, and Rice Canyon Road. Rice Canyon Road is only partially within the...



