Fallbrook Chamber announces upcoming events

Last updated 7/29/2021 at 2:05pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce resumed its events July 28, with plans to resume regular activities soon. Upcoming events include:

July 30 – Lunch Mob at Yama Sushi, noon

Aug. 2 – First Monday Coffee at Chamber office, 9 a,m,

Aug. 9 – Educational Webinar: Presented by GoBe Rewarded, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Free for Chamber members

Aug. 12 – SunUpper hosted by Martin Quiroz/Essex Mortgage at Chamber office, 9 a,m,

Aug. 18 – SunDowner hosted by Regency Fallbrook, 5:30 p,m,

Aug. 20 – Business Breakfast Club at Mariscos El Pacifico, 9 a.m.

Aug. 26 – Dinner Mob T...