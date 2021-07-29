FCPG recommends road improvements

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group provided a list of recommended road improvements which will be forwarded to the county's Department of Public Works.

The 12-0 planning group voted on July 21, with Tom Harrington and Kim Murphy absent and Stephani Baxter recusing herself due to property ownership by one of streets recommended for improvement, proposed improvements which include road resurfacing and other repair, turn lanes, bicycle lanes, and sidewalks.

The planning group's Circulation Committee did not have a quorum when that committee discussed the...