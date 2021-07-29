Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FUESD renews contracts with 3 legal firms

 
Last updated 7/29/2021 at 4:06pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

After unanimously agreeing to renew the contracts with two attorney groups, board members of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District questioned the need for yet another legal firm at its July 19 meeting.

Board President Suzanne Lundin reminded the board members that at its May 17 meeting, the district renewed its contract with Dannis Woliver Kelley for the fiscal year. It was described as a retainer agreement, allowing the company to continue to provide legal advice and counsel as needed.

