Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village Staff 

NCFPD rescues rider after falling from horse on trail

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/1/2021 at 12:54pm

At 10:44 am today, North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) was called after a woman in her 30s fell from her horse on a trail in Bonsall near SR 76 and Montellano. The trail was uphill and surrounded by vegetation.

According to NCFPD PIO John Choi the woman wasn't able to get up and walk or move, so they had to use a board to carefully lift her. Then they moved her onto a Stokes basket. "They had to use a Stokes basket and a Stokes basket wheel to move the patient from the location to the waiting ambulance. The woman, approximately in her 30s didn't appear to have life-threatening injuries," said PIO Choi.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/01/2021 18:49