NCFPD rescues rider after falling from horse on trail

At 10:44 am today, North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) was called after a woman in her 30s fell from her horse on a trail in Bonsall near SR 76 and Montellano. The trail was uphill and surrounded by vegetation.

According to NCFPD PIO John Choi the woman wasn't able to get up and walk or move, so they had to use a board to carefully lift her. Then they moved her onto a Stokes basket. "They had to use a Stokes basket and a Stokes basket wheel to move the patient from the location to the waiting ambulance. The woman, approximately in her 30s didn't appear to have life-threatening injuries," said PIO Choi.