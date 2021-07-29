Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Palomar seeks applicants for Bond Oversight Committee

 
Last updated 7/29/2021 at 2:10pm



SAN MARCOS – Palomar College is seeking local residents to fill two vacancies on its Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee, which reviews the expenditure of Proposition M funds.

Due to member term limits, Palomar College is seeking local residents to fill the following two vacancies on the committee:

· One (1) member active in a business organization representing the business community located in the district;

· And one (1) member active in a senior citizens’ organization.

Approved by voters in 2006, Prop. M is a $694 million bond measure that has enabled the Pal...



