AT 4:04 pm today, Saturday, July 31, a Ford Explorer was engulfed in fire on northbound I-15, south of the Lilac bridge, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi.

The vehicle was on the right-hand shoulder and North County Fire arrived on the scene at 4:11 pm. They were able to keep the fire contained to the vehicle with no spread to vegetation.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.