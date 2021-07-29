Watermelon Festival held at local farmers market

Children enjoy one of the many activities available at the Mellano Farm Stand's Watermelon Festival, July 17-18. Village News/Courtesy photo

Chloe Shaver

Intern

The Mellano Farm Stand held its Watermelon Festival July 17 and 18, the first of many planned events. The farm stand is located in Oceanside, only a short drive from Fallbrook.

The Watermelon Festival was centered around the farm's locally grown red and yellow watermelon, giving out free samples, watermelon lemonade, and melons to sell. Additionally, the farm is continuing to host a U-Pick Sunflower field with plenty of sunflowers for every guest to enjoy. With a combination of tall and large sunflowers to smaller, easier to carry ones, there are plenty of options to...