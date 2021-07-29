Watermelon Festival held at local farmers market
Last updated 7/29/2021 at 5:09pm
Chloe Shaver
Intern
The Mellano Farm Stand held its Watermelon Festival July 17 and 18, the first of many planned events. The farm stand is located in Oceanside, only a short drive from Fallbrook.
The Watermelon Festival was centered around the farm's locally grown red and yellow watermelon, giving out free samples, watermelon lemonade, and melons to sell. Additionally, the farm is continuing to host a U-Pick Sunflower field with plenty of sunflowers for every guest to enjoy. With a combination of tall and large sunflowers to smaller, easier to carry ones, there are plenty of options to...
