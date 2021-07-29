Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Wood steps down as FCPG chair

Delaney to chair CPG until Sept. 20 election

 
Jack and Joyce Wood are moving to Meadowbrook Retirement Village which is outside the Fallbrook Community Planning Group.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook Community Planning Group chair Jack Wood announced his resignation from the planning group, so Eileen Delaney will serve as the planning group chair until at least the Sept. 20 planning group meeting.

Wood announced his resignation during the July 19 planning group meeting. He will be leaving the community planning area and his resignation will be effective Aug. 1.

"It's going to be a loss for me personally, but we've got some good people coming up," Wood said.

"I'm going to miss Jack terribly. He was a man of integrity," Delaney said. "I consi...



