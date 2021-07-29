Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Girls softball registration will be in person only

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/29/2021 at 2:36pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Girls Softball will have two walk up registrations in August for the fall season. These will be the only registration opportunities for fall softball. They will not have online registration. Both registrations will take place at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road.

Saturday, Aug. 7: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11: 6-7 p.m.

Age divisions include 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U. The fall season runs between September and November. There will be two games played every Sunday and one or two practices will take place per week.

New players must bring a copy of their birth certificates. Registration cost is $180. The league will also host pitching clinics and have a Junior Umpire program.

For more details visit http://www.fallbrookgirlssoftball.com or email [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Girls Softball.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/30/2021 00:59