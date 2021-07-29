Girls softball registration will be in person only

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Girls Softball will have two walk up registrations in August for the fall season. These will be the only registration opportunities for fall softball. They will not have online registration. Both registrations will take place at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road.

Saturday, Aug. 7: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11: 6-7 p.m.

Age divisions include 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U. The fall season runs between September and November. There will be two games played every Sunday and one or two practices will take place per week.

New players must bring a copy of their birth certificates. Registration cost is $180. The league will also host pitching clinics and have a Junior Umpire program.

For more details visit http://www.fallbrookgirlssoftball.com or email [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Girls Softball.