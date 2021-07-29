Howley chosen for Valley League first team
Broussard given honorable mention
Last updated 7/29/2021 at 2:44pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Two Fallbrook High School softball players were given all-league recognition by the Valley League coaches.
Baylee Howley was selected to the Valley League first team. Berlin Broussard received honorable mention designation.
"I think it's a great thing," Fallbrook High Coach Lisa Stehle said of having two all-league players.
"I'm very proud of the ones we have," Stehle said. "It makes me happy to know that we have recognition for those girls."
The two all-league selections were achieved despite Fallbrook placing last in the Valley League standings with a...
