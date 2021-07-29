Three Warriors given all-league baseball honors
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Three members of Fallbrook High School's 2021 baseball team were given all-league recognition by the Valley League coaches.
Alex Lopez was named to the Valley League second team. Mitchell Baker and Anthony Thomas were honorable mention selections.
Lopez was a senior who was on Fallbrook's varsity for four years. Lopez played both third base and second base for the Warriors. "He understood what winning was, he understood what hard work was," said Fallbrook coach Patrick Walker. "Played good defense for us. Showed great leadership."
