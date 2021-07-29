Three Warriors given all-league baseball honors

Warrior infielder Alex Lopez waits for the throw as a Great Oak base runner steals second base in a game played April 8. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Three members of Fallbrook High School's 2021 baseball team were given all-league recognition by the Valley League coaches.

Alex Lopez was named to the Valley League second team. Mitchell Baker and Anthony Thomas were honorable mention selections.

Lopez was a senior who was on Fallbrook's varsity for four years. Lopez played both third base and second base for the Warriors. "He understood what winning was, he understood what hard work was," said Fallbrook coach Patrick Walker. "Played good defense for us. Showed great leadership."

Fallbrook had a 6-20 se...