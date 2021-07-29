Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Trafford one vote short of all-division honor

Given Golden Eagle Award by teammates

 
Last updated 7/29/2021



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Kayden Trafford swam and played water polo for Fallbrook High School as a freshman and sophomore. He still lives in Fallbrook, but due to academic reasons he transferred to San Pasqual High School for the 2020-21 school year. San Pasqual is in the Palomar League and in Division I for boys water polo, and Trafford was a second-team Palomar League selection for his junior year while missing all-division honors by one vote. He was also given the Golden Eagle Award by his teammates.

