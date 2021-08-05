5 fun (and useful) summer home trends

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

Summer is a great time to improve your home's exterior. And whether you're interested in enjoying your space a little more or you want to boost your home's value, it makes sense to find inspiration by taking a look at what other homeowners are doing.

Are you thinking about updating your yard or patio this summer? Here are five popular trends to consider trying for yourself.

Install a workout or play area. Make the most of your property by building a swing set or sandbox, adding a horseshoe pit or investing in a small climbing wall or some gym equipment that the whole family can use.

Build a front yard social spot. Want a casual outdoor spot that's welcoming to your friends and neighbors? Think about setting up a social area in the front yard - one with benches, swings and comfortable places to sit and chat.

Focus on backyard entertainment. For more private gatherings, focus on guest-friendly features in the backyard. Movie screens, fire pits and hot tubs are a few popular options.

Add an outdoor kitchen. Love to cook? Just want to eat alfresco? Install an outdoor pizza oven or invest in a smoker or grill. Be sure to set up a roomy (and durable) dining area, too.

Plant a vegetable or herb garden. It's never too late to improve your landscaping with something functional. Consider planting a few of your family's favorite veggies or herbs in a small garden out back.

Need some guidance on potential upgrades that can improve your home's value? Thinking about a new property purchase instead? Get in touch today.

Reach out to Jane Kepley with CR Properties at 760-622-0204 or [email protected]