Bonnie Jayne Conway was born May 6, 1949 in Los Angeles, California, the only child of Whitney and Jane Bruce. She attended Dapplegray Elementary school in Rolling Hills Estates and graduated from Rolling Hills High School in 1967. She then went on to Pepperdine University where she earned her B.A. in psychology.

Horses were her passion and she won many blue ribbons in Southern and Central California on her beloved Frank who lived to the ripe old age of 30. She taught riding and horsemanship to many students and trained the So. California Champion Junior Hunter in 1976.

In 1975, she met Alan Conway, on horseback, where else? They were both employed by Westerly Stud Farm to gallop 2-year-old racehorses for an upcoming sale at Pomona Racetrack. Originally from Ireland, Alan didn't have any intention of staying in the states, but he quickly fell in love with Bonnie and the rest is history.

In 1980, their only child, Jane, was born and in 1985 they packed up and headed out of Los Angeles to settle in Bonsall and Fallbrook, California. Bonnie poured her life into raising Jane and was an ever-present room mom and PTSO participant at Bonsall School. She was the ultimate animal lover and was well known to rescue any and every animal she could. She enjoyed camping in Cuyamaca, Caspers and Pioneertown with her horse (Miss Primeville), Alan, and her large circle of friends.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 46 years, Alan; her daughter Jane (Jacob) and her grandchildren Kaiden and Ava. In August of 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer and sought out every natural treatment to battle the disease. Before she passed, she was able to teach her grandchildren how to ride horses, fulfilling a dream of hers.

She enjoyed feeding the birds which ultimately meant feeding the squirrels, inciting many jokes from her friends and family. There wasn't an animal alive she didn't love.

She gained her wings on June 18, 2021, surrounded by close friends and family. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2021 at Vista Palomar Riders (VPR), 973 Little Gopher Canyon, Vista, CA 92084. Please help us celebrate this cowgirl's life. Casual western attire encouraged.