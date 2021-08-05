Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks junior artists

 
Last updated 8/6/2021 at 2:19pm

FALLBROOK – The fourth annual “Celebrating America” art competition is calling all junior artists in the community to create a “Patriotic-themed work of art honoring our military, first responders and our country.”

The junior art competition is open to prekindergarten through eighth-grade students. Prekindergarten to first-grade students will compete against each other, second to fourth grade students will compete against each other and fifth through eight-grade students will be competing against each other.

Artists may select their medium of choice. Drawing or paintings must not be larger than 12-inches in any direction. See entry rules for more detailed information.

The awardees will be given gift cards: first place, $75; second place, $50; and third place, $25. An additional award of $75 will be presented by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

Artwork must be delivered to the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Chamber office is located at 111 South Main Avenue.

The entries in the “Celebrating America” competition will be on display at the Chamber office Sept. 1 to 12. Voting will be by the community. A reception will be held Thursday, Sept. 16, where the winners will be announced and awards presented.

A free workshop is offered Saturday, Aug. 21, at The Gallery FAA. All art supplies and materials are included. Attendees must pre-register for the workshop, as space is limited. For times, registration and additional information, contact Anita Kimzey at 714-222-2462 or email [email protected]

Rules and entry forms can be picked up at Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, The Gallery FAA and The Yogurt Palace or online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, Event Coordinator.

 

