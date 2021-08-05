Palomar Radio Control Flyers to host free flight lessons

FALLBROOK – Area residents can learn to fly radio controlled aircraft for free. The Palomar Radio Control Flyers are hosting free flight lessons on Mondays from 5 p.m. until sunset. (Weather permitting during daylight savings time, through Oct. 18).

They can register for lessons at http://www.palomarrcflyers.com. The airplanes are provided for the lessons. So, if anyone is not sure they want to get into the hobby, they don't need to spend their money on an airplane now. The club will train them on their planes... then, when their students get hooked... they will guide them in the right direction for their first plane, or second or third.

Palomar Radio Control Flyers is located close to the intersection of I-15 and Route 76 (Pala Road) in Fallbrook. From Interstate 15 go east on Pala Road approximately 1/4 mile to Pankey Road and turn north onto the dirt road to the field.

If anyone has ever considered becoming an RC pilot, this is their opportunity to learn more about this engaging hobby.

Submitted by Palomar Radio Control Flyers.