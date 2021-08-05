Schools to continue serving free meals to all students

FALLBROOK – Bonsall Unified School District, Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, and Fallbrook Union High School District have announced that they will continue to serve meals to all students under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Seamless Summer Option, and the Child & Adult Care Food Program for the 2021/2022 school year.

All students will be served meals at no charge at the following sites:

Bonsall Unified School District: Bonsall High School, Vivian Banks Charter School, Sullivan Middle School, Bonsall West Elementary School, Bonsall Elementary School

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District: Fallbrook STEM Academy, La Paloma Elementary School, Live Oak Elementary School, Maie Ellis Elementary School, Mary Fay Pendleton School, Mike Choate Early Childhood Center, Potter Junior High School, San Onofre School, William H. Frazier Elementary School

Fallbrook Union High School District: Fallbrook High School, Ivy High School

For additional information, contact:

● Bonsall Unified School District: Kursten Orr, Child Nutrition Director. Call 760-631-5100 or email [email protected]

● Fallbrook Union Elementary School District: Amy Haessly, Child Nutrition Director. Call 760-731-4352 or email at [email protected]

● Fallbrook Union High School District: Judi Reynolds, Director of Food Services. Call 760-731-1601 or email [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.