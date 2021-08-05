Circus Vargas returns with Mr. V's Big Top Dream

TEMECULA – Join Circus Vargas for a brand new big top adventure, a super, smash-hit circus extravaganza guaranteed to captivate and astound children of all ages.

Circus Vargas is proud to present their amazing new 2021 production, "Mr. V's Big Top Dream!" This must-see, show-stopping spectacular is certain to spark the imagination and indulge the senses with more sparkle, more sequins and more amazing feats of daring and artistry. Bigger and better than ever, "Mr. V's Big Top Dream," is a semi-biographical circus spectacular honoring legendary circus impresario Clifford E. Vargas, the flamboyant, larger than life, over the top, maker of circus magic.

Don't miss this incredibly fun, fantastical foray into the world of the beloved Mr. V, an eccentric entrepreneur and visionary whose boundless ideas and passions drove him to become creator, director, producer and promoter of everything his imagination could conjure up. He was a man who never lost his childhood love and wonder for the circus and was determined to share it with everyone everywhere.

Circus Vargas offers many exciting circus acts including clowns, trapeze artists, acrobatics, and more. Village News/Courtesy photo

Today Circus Vargas continues his legacy and proudly presents its latest, greatest production in his extravagant style and honor. Follow their tale of the young entertainment genius as he scours the globe in search of the most amazing circus artists under the sun. Meet the colorful cast of characters he encounters along his journey in pursuit of his circus dream and then, finally, witness the culmination of his life's work, his masterpiece, his dream in true Vargas style.

Run away for two unforgettable hours of nonstop action, thrills, excitement and adventure.... only at Circus Vargas, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime.

Always fun for the entire family, Circus Vargas' incredible new 2021 production highlights an amazing cast of world-renowned performers, death-defying acrobats, daredevils, aerialists and much, much, more.

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location. Follow Circus Vargas on Facebook and Twitter for updates, discounts and behind the scenes video.

Submitted by Circus Vargas.