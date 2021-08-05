Theatre Talk

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to the Village News

San Diego Rep is streaming "57 Chevy" until Aug. 15. With a multi-generational family history starting in Mexico, the Franco family came to America in the 50's when dad got a job as a mechanic in a Volkswagen garage near South Central Los Angeles.

Based on the true-life story, it is unique in that it is a Mexican family story, but this tale is universal in scope. Written by Chris Franco about his family's

personal journey, like many other Catholic immigrants, we get it.

Ric Salinas' perfect comedic timing provided multiple connections that cross nationalities. The most relatable to me was becoming an altar boy at the 6:45 a.m. mass because Father O'Sullivan could knock it out in 13 minutes, "more than a worship, it was a workout."

This event was filled with imagination and charm as the family moves from their familiar neighborhood, just before the Watts riots, to the San Fernando Valley to attend parochial school.

Tim Powell is to be congratulated for his cinematography, along with the set designer, and co-director's Herbert Siguenza and Sam Woodhouse for staying out of Salinas' way.

"57 Chevy" will stream into your living room for only $35. For tickets, visit SDRep.org or call the box office daily from noon to 6 p.m. at 619-544-1000. This show has a rating of 8.

Opening Aug. 10 and running until Sept. 30 at The Old Globe is "Hair," an American tribal rock show that landed on Broadway and is now coming to San Diego. For tickets, go to TheOldGlobe.org.

