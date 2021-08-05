Fallbrook Garden Club announces executive committee and awards

From left, back row, Carmen Meier and Bertha Duncan, membership co-chairs; Cheryl Simmen, programs co-chair; Gail Eastman, parliamentarian; Marci Eisenstadt, publicity co-chair; Barbara Mhyre, programs co-chair; Norma Gomez, co-president; front row Eloine Waltrip, corresponding secretary; Robert Sangster, recording secretary; Judy Loser, co-president; Arlene Rutherford, treasurer; and Pauline Webber, publicity co-chair, celebrate as they are installed as the new officers. Not pictured: Cheri Poulo, publicity co-chair. Village News/Linda Wilson photo

FALLBROOK – At its June General Meeting the Fallbrook Garden Club installed the newly elected officers for 2021-2022 and announced the awards for 2020-2021.

FGC Awards:

Members of the Year – Jim, Jessica and Julia Lyle

Scholarship winner – Sydney Breese, Fallbrook High School senior

California Garden Clubs, Inc. Awards (CGCI consists of 19,68 statewide clubs)

Blue Ribbon Certificate of Achievement

Website – First place

Membership Promotion – First place

Yearbook – Third place

Newsletters – Third place

Publications/Printed Article – Third place

Pacific Region Garden Clubs, Inc. Awards

Membership Campaign – First place

National Garden Clubs, Inc.

Recognition Certificates: Membership Promotion and Social Media/Website

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Awards

28 Year Member – Certificate of Recognition

State of CA Senate – Certificate for Outstanding Community Service

Sept. 28 will be the first General Meeting of the new season. The meeting will be held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane starting at 12:30 p.m. For further information relating to the club and its activities visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.