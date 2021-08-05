Fallbrook Garden Club announces executive committee and awards
Last updated 8/6/2021 at 2:28pm
FALLBROOK – At its June General Meeting the Fallbrook Garden Club installed the newly elected officers for 2021-2022 and announced the awards for 2020-2021.
FGC Awards:
Members of the Year – Jim, Jessica and Julia Lyle
Scholarship winner – Sydney Breese, Fallbrook High School senior
California Garden Clubs, Inc. Awards (CGCI consists of 19,68 statewide clubs)
Blue Ribbon Certificate of Achievement
Website – First place
Membership Promotion – First place
Yearbook – Third place
Newsletters – Third place
Publications/Printed Article – Third place
Pacific Region Garden Clubs, Inc. Awards
Membership Campaign – First place
National Garden Clubs, Inc.
Recognition Certificates: Membership Promotion and Social Media/Website
Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Awards
28 Year Member – Certificate of Recognition
State of CA Senate – Certificate for Outstanding Community Service
Sept. 28 will be the first General Meeting of the new season. The meeting will be held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane starting at 12:30 p.m. For further information relating to the club and its activities visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.
Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.
Reader Comments(0)