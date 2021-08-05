Fallbrook resident wins 'Our Health is Worth a Shot' contest

San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma S. Wooten, right, presents Viviana Lasley with a certificate for winning an award in the contest promoting the awareness of vaccine programs among young adults. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Viviana Lasley, 16, of Fallbrook, is one of seven winners of the "Our Health is Worth a Shot" creative arts contest sponsored by the San Diego County Health and Human Services Department's "Live Well San Diego Program. Her entry entitled "mRna for the Win," was a multi-media art poster depicting various scientific aspects of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Lasley's art project as well as the other winning projects will be used by the County to promote awareness of vaccine programs among teens and young adults.

Countywide, there were approximately 170 entries in the contest, and winners were presented with cash prizes and certificates of merit at an awards ceremony hosted by San Diego County's Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma S. Wooten.

Submitted by James Lasley.