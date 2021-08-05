Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook resident wins 'Our Health is Worth a Shot' contest

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/6/2021 at 2:23pm

San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma S. Wooten, right, presents Viviana Lasley with a certificate for winning an award in the contest promoting the awareness of vaccine programs among young adults. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Viviana Lasley, 16, of Fallbrook, is one of seven winners of the "Our Health is Worth a Shot" creative arts contest sponsored by the San Diego County Health and Human Services Department's "Live Well San Diego Program. Her entry entitled "mRna for the Win," was a multi-media art poster depicting various scientific aspects of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Lasley's art project as well as the other winning projects will be used by the County to promote awareness of vaccine programs among teens and young adults.

Countywide, there were approximately 170 entries in the contest, and winners were presented with cash prizes and certificates of merit at an awards ceremony hosted by San Diego County's Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma S. Wooten.

Submitted by James Lasley.

 
Circus Vargas

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/06/2021 16:37