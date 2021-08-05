Rainbow MWD approves agreements with Bonsall Oaks

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District board approved construction and sewer service agreements for the Bonsall Oaks development.

A 4-0 Rainbow board vote July 27, with Carl Rindfleisch absent, approved the construction agreement and sewer service agreement for Phase 1 of the Bonsall Oaks project. The board also made findings that the agreements do not require separate California Environmental Quality Act analysis.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the tentative parcel map for the 449.54-acre parcel on the north side of Gopher Canyon Road at Vista Valley Road in November 1993 when the supervisors also approved the July 1992 final Environmental Impact Report.

A tentative map becomes a final map after all conditions of the tentative map, other than those for which permits cannot be issued until a final map is recorded, are fulfilled. The final map to subdivide the land into up to 165 dwelling units with two open space lots was approved by the Board of Supervisors in September 1999. At the time Vista Villas Development Limited and SGM investment Corporation owned the land and the project was called the Polo Club.

The conditions for a final map include secured agreements to ensure that the infrastructure will be built and that payment for labor and materials used to build the infrastructure will be made. The secured agreements approved in 1999 included $2,427,800 for Rainbow Municipal Water District water and sewer facilities. The project's water and sewer infrastructure includes the addition of a pump station.

The development was conditioned to obtain permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the California Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Regional Water Quality Control Board before construction could begin. The ownership negotiated with the regulatory agencies, and the project has undergone multiple design changes so that the required permits could be obtained.

"This has been around, and it's had its twists and turns," said Rainbow Water General Manager Tom Kennedy.

The subdivision was renamed Bonsall Oaks when Bonsall Oaks, LLC, agreed to purchase the project from Vista Villas Development, L.P. The grant deed for the transfer of the property was recorded in January 2020. In November 2019, the Rainbow board approved an amended joint agreement which reflects new requirements as well as the ownership change; the amended agreement includes manholes at the upstream end of sewer lines.

The July 2020 Rainbow board meeting included approval of a new security agreement which reflects the conversion of a lien contract into a security bond for the first phase of the project.

"They're pushing dirt out there," Kennedy said.

Phase 1 consists of a winery, a tasting room, and a bed and breakfast off of Oak Bridge Drive. For the Rainbow Municipal Water District the improvements include installation of a pressure reducing station, 803 linear feet of 12-inch high pressure steel water line, 666 linear feet of 8-inch polyvinyl chloride water line, and 1,290 linear feet of 8-inch public sewer line.

Phase 2 will include 59 residential lots, Phase 3 will provide 57 residential lots, Phase 4 will build 41 residential lots, and Phase 5 will construct seven custom homes.

The agreement requires Bonsall Oaks, LLC, to retain a contractor with experience in the construction of domestic water supply systems and sewer systems. Rainbow staff will conduct inspections of the construction to ensure conformance with the plans and specifications.