By City News Service 

Suspect arrested in stabbing death of man at Fallbrook Nursery

 
Last updated 8/8/2021 at 12:33pm

Village News File photo

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old Escondido man at a nursery, authorities said today.

Sheriff's deputies and fire personnel responded at about 8 p.m. Saturday to a nursery in the 5400 block of Rainbow Creek Road in Fallbrook where a man was the victim of an assault, according to Homicide Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

They found Ismael Alberto Resendiz stabbed, Seiver said. Resendiz was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Luis Enrique Muniz, who lives at the nursery, was identified as a suspect in the stabbing, the lieutenant said. Muniz was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The motivation and circumstances of the killing were under investigation by the sheriff's homicide unit, Seiver said.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call 858-285- 6330, after hours at 858-565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 
