Trails deemed highest PLDO priority for Fallbrook

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Park Land Development Ordinance fees are collected from developers to fund park improvements in the area of the development. The Fallbrook Park Planning Area has approximately $1.12 million of PLDO funding available, although approximately $582,000 has been committed to the new park on Fallbrook Street.

The county's Department of Parks and Recreation asked the Fallbrook Community Planning Group for input on priorities for PLDO funding, and a 13-0 planning group vote July 19 with Tom Harrington and Kim Murphy absent approved a list of projects.

A trail or pathway along Stage Coach Lane was the top priority. In November, a virtual community meeting which included staff from multiple County of San Diego departments discussed a trail or pathway from Reche Road to South Mission Road and, on Jan. 18, the planning group voted 14-0 (with one abstention due to a potential conflict of interest) to approve sending a letter in support of the pathway or trail to the County of San Diego. "They're finally looking at it," said Stephani Baxter, who chairs the planning group's Parks and Recreation Public Facilities Committee.

Pathways are within the right-of-way of a road. Trails are outside of the right-of-way. PLDO funding cannot be used for pathways, and up to 25% of a community's PLDO revenue for the year may be used to develop new trails or acquire land for trails. PLDO funding may be used for active recreation parks including the acquisition of land or the replacement of playground equipment but cannot be used for open space, the restoration of historic structures, or maintenance or operation.

The highest priorities also include a trail or pathway along Gird Road between Reche Road and State Route 76. Sports courts were the highest priority after trails, and sports fields follow sports courts as a priority. Improvements at the Fallbrook Community Center is the priority after sports fields. The priority list also includes a Frisbee golf course at a park to be determined.

During the July 19 planning group meeting Baxter also gave a presentation on the progress of the park which will be on the south side of Fallbrook Street between Morro Road and Golden Road. The 6.8-acre park is planned to have play areas, a picnic area, a multi-purpose field, an open field, a skateboarding facility, an off-leash dog park, multi-use trails, restrooms, 68 parking spaces including three stalls meeting Americans with Disabilities Act standards, parking for five bicycles, more than 300 trees, and gardens with native plants.

The plans are subject to constraints. "The engineers have found grading challenges," Baxter said.

"It's going to change the field size. The fields will be in two separate areas," Baxter said. "It's going to be smaller than originally planned."

The skate park will also be smaller than planned although that is due to funding constraints. The initial plans called for the skate park to encompass half an acre, but funding is only available for approximately a quarter of an acre.

The county is currently conducting California Environmental Quality Act analysis which will include noise, impacts to wildlife, and traffic circulation impacts. "The traffic studies continue as well," Baxter said.

The traffic studies will not only address CEQA impact issues but will also analyze pedestrian safety. A traffic signal, an all-way stop, and a crosswalk are the options being considered.

"We need to have provisions made so they can safely cross the street," said planning group chair Jack Wood.