CDC Massachusetts study reports fully vaccinated persons account for 74% of COVID-19 outbreak

Four of 5 hospitalizations were fully vaccinated

Julie Reeder

Publisher

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report July 30 stating, “In July 2021, following multiple large public events in a Barnstable County, Massachusetts, town, 469 COVID-19 cases were identified among Massachusetts residents who had traveled to the town during July 3–17; 346 (74%) occurred in fully vaccinated persons. Five individuals were hospitalized, including four who were fully vaccinated. No deaths were reported.

It continued to address the Delta variant in particular, “Testing identified the Delta variant in 90% of specimens from 133 patients. Cycle threshold values were similar among specimens from patients who were fully vaccinated and those who were not.” *Fully vaccinated refers to those who had completed a 2-dose course of mRNA vaccine [Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna] or had received a single dose of Janssen [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine ≥14 days before exposure.

You can read the full report here: http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm?s_cid=mm7031e2_w.

As the fear is being ramped up, and we’re being asked to set aside our civil liberties, it would be good to remember a few things and do some research on your own to see if this is truly because of the few stubborn unvaccinated population. Just like the Massachusetts study, it may not be so.

According to the CDC, the Delta variant is more transmissible, but not as dangerous. There are lots of variants already. Research vitamins, healthy foods and prophylaxis you can take. Talk to your doctor, build your immune system and don’t let fear grip you because that affects your health and weakens you.

Here are some additional CDC statistics for your consideration:

69.9% of the U.S. population aged 18 and older and 90% of the population in the country aged 65 and older are vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine.

The weekly average over the last seven months of Covid-19 deaths is 308 people out of a population of 326,000,000. I don’t think we will ever get to zero. So what is an acceptable number?

Compare the CDC’s 308 number to chronic respiratory disease which killed 430, cancer killed 1,643 and heart disease killed 1,806. And we’ve heard before that the COVID-19 deaths statistically have a lot to do with comorbidities like diabetes, heart disease, obesity, etc. Why aren’t we focusing on helping people to make lifestyle changes so that they are healthier and not so susceptible to COVID-19?

And why is Nancy Pelosi wanting to arrest Republican staffers in Washington D.C. for not wearing masks, but allowing people from all over the world to come in our country illegally when we’ve heard high numbers test positive for COVID-19? Just wondering.

COVID is real. It’s been around for decades. Let’s be smart. Let’s take precautions but not give up our civil liberties, especially when the data from the last year doesn’t support it. Politicians love a crisis so they can exert more power and control, or maybe I’m just old and cynical.

Many people are leaving California. I would move to an open, free state like Florida, but I’m too spoiled by the cool breeze that blows through my house in the afternoons and the friendly people in my community. I’m not quite ready to give up yet.