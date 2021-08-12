FWC to host an informational brunch

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Last updated 8/12/2021 at 3:08pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

Nancy Jo Wright, certified health coach, will speak at the Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch Aug. 20.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all women to attend an informational brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Certified health coach Nancy Jo Wright will talk about "What the Food Manufactures Don't Want You to Know." Food companies are putting things into food that are making people sick. Wright will teach her audience how to read labels, look for hidden names of sugar, etc., so that they can be a food detective and learn "what the heck is in our food."

Guest speaker Julie Whaley, semi-retired accountant and Human Resource Manager, muses "Everything has a Price! What are You Worth?"

The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge. Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. Reservations are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected] by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.

 

