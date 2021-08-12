Life after coronavirus: How will the pandemic affect our homes?

With fitness centers closed during the pandemic, yoga mats and exercise equipment are now common sights at home.

ESCONDIDO – After spending most of our time at home for over a year now, and even though we're slowly going back to normal again, we can't help but wonder what life would be like beyond lockdown. Let's peruse together and wonder what 'normal' life will be like in our homes after COVID-19. Here are a few things we think are here to stay in our homes and lives after the pandemic.

Health and fitness

When fitness centers closed down, you might be one of the many people who have acquired a yoga mat, a Peloton bike or some sort of home gym equipment and created their own space for fitness at home during the pandemic. And with heightened consciousness about overall wellness to fight the virus, people will embrace these healthier habits for the years to come.

Backyard pools

Because of concerns about leaving the house, people are liking the idea that their homes be a one-stop shop for entertainment activities. In fact, most homebuyers during COVID-19 are seeking this feature for them to enjoy the summer, and we think this trend is going to last a long time.

Move to a new city

Having a pool at home means hours of entertainment without leaving the house.

With all the big changes and being isolated, perhaps you've started contemplating the idea of moving to a different neighborhood. Perhaps you had a change in career, or had to move to a more affordable city, or had started seeking a total change in environment – whatever your reason is, it's a huge decision and whichever makes sense to you at the moment, stick with it.

Note: If you're a homeowner, these signs will tell you are ready to sell. Visit servingsandiegocounty.com/5-signs-you-should-sell-your-home.

This article first appeared on Broadpoint Properties' website, https://servingsandiegocounty.com.

Submitted by Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo, broker associate, who can be reached at 760-532-1057, [email protected] or http://www.ehlentulo.com. CalBRE #01904564