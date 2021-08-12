Local teen self-publishes book

Chloe Shaver

Village News Intern

This summer, upcoming Fallbrook High School freshman Alex Gabos wrote and self-published his first book, titled "Sky's the Limit." The young writer spent over half a year writing the short story, and self-published the book on Amazon without any help from his parents.

The book is about middle school entrepreneurs who are figuring out how to raise funds for activities they want to do. Described as, "A great gift of motivation for teens that want to achieve something special in life" by the Amazon site, the story is sure to excite middle school students returning to School.

Alex has lived in Fallbrook for three years, and is an active member of the community. As a pianist, volunteer at Fallbrook Library, and upcoming member

of the Fallbrook High swim team, he's planning on continuing to write as he enters high school. Alex said he enjoys writing and being able to show his world from his perspective. As a younger writer, he said he is better equipped to understand and cater to younger readers on the same level.

Alex said he has been writing his entire life, but only recently was moved to publish his work. His book was written during the pandemic. "Sky's the Limit" took about six months to finish, during which he wrote, edited, and self-published the 177-page story. This is his first fully drawn-out story, although he has begun many others.

Although he published the book alone, Alex said he has had his family's support throughout the entire process. His book is available on Amazon under the name Alex Gabos and is recommended for a middle school audience.