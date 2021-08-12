P.E.O. chapters host scholarship recipients at summer social

P.E.O. members enjoy the opportunity to honor this year's scholarship recipients at their Summer Social. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – More than 50 members from five Fallbrook chapters of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) gathered Saturday, July 24, for a joint social event for the first time since the pandemic limited social interactions.

The Summer Reciprocity Social was hosted by Chapter WM, with Ann and Mark Frederick (Chapter PF) graciously opening their home for the poolside event. Needless to say, the attendees were delighted to have the opportunity to see their fellow P.E.O. sisters and to honor the five scholarship recipients.

Three of the recipients, Mattie Ahrend, Sydney Breese and Lianna Arnold, were able to attend the event. Annually, the five Fallbrook P.E.O. chapters award multiple scholarships to graduating senior girls from Fallbrook and Bonsall high schools to assist them in achieving their educational objectives.

The event included a luncheon of chicken, a variety of salads, fruit skewers and brownies. Flowers adorned the tables and provided a perfect summer setting. The food and floral arrangements were all lovingly made by the members of the host chapter.

Handmade "I Dig Gardening" garden decor shovels are sold as a fundraiser at the P.E.O. Summer Social. Village News/Courtesy photo

Additionally, adorable "I Dig Gardening" handmade garden decor shovels, along with the floral centerpieces, handmade greeting cards, birthday calendars, quilts and other items, offered by the individual chapters, were available for purchase by the attendees. The proceeds from the sale of the items will fund future scholarships and philanthropic P.E.O. efforts. The event was a huge success and received rave reviews from the guests.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international nonprofit organization that has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in educational assistance, making a difference in women's lives through six philanthropies and a foundation.

For more information on P.E.O., visit http://www.peointernational.org. For local interest, contact Lisa Warbrick at [email protected]

Submitted by P.E.O., Chapter WM of Fallbrook.