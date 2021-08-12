Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

New exhibit features square dance club

 
Last updated 8/12/2021 at 3:51pm

The history of the Boots and Slippers Square Dance Club is on display at the Fallbrook Historical Society Museum, 260 Rocky Crest Road. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society Museum has created a new exhibit about a favorite pastime. Square dancing in Fallbrook was very popular during the 1950's, 1960's, and 1970's. Bob Baker and George Willis were callers. Classes were held on Tuesdays and dances on Saturdays. All couples and single dancers were welcome.

The classes ran for three months, club dues were $2.50 per person, and dances .50 each. Special themed dress-up dances, such as back-to-school, hobo, and Hawaiian luau only added to the fun; plus, there were refreshments. Once a month, the club colors of turquoise and black were worn and participants then traveled to another club for an evening of dancing.

The club danced on parade floats, at Local Events and participated at the San Diego County Fair. It was during the years of the Boots and Slippers Square Dance Club that life-long friendships were formed.

Visit the new exhibit at the Fallbrook Historical Society Museum, 260 Rocky Crest Road, Saturday or Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Historical Society.

 

