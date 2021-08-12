Wine & A Bite returns Sept. 10

FALLBROOK – Residents can mark their calendars for the next Wine & A Bite Art Walk on Friday, Sept. 10 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will taste, stroll and nibble their way through this popular annual event. Featuring food and wine from local restaurants and wineries, all tastings at each stop are included in the ticket price. Wines are served in a keepsake wine glass.

The featured September venues are CR Properties Real Estate Services, Fallbrook Art Association's The Gallery, Hair Lounge, Mimi's Spoiled Avocado Shoppe, Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty. Pressed & Blessed and Space Oneten. Contributing food vendors include Bakin' it Up, Trupiano's Italian Bistro, Harry's Sports Bar & Grill and The Coal Bunker.

Wineries include Beach House Winery, Estate d'Iacobelli Winery, Fallbrook Winery, Myrtle Creek Vineyards and Twin Oaks Valley Winery, with more to come. A full line-up of participating artists will soon be announced.

Hosted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, the ticket price is $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door and an Active Military price of $15. Designated drivers are also $15.

Order tickets by calling the Chamber at 760-728-5845 or stop by to register in person, 111 S. Main Ave. No refunds – the event will happen rain or shine.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.