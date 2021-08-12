COVID-19 cases increasing in county but local monthly vaccinations decline

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region with the Delta variant, the number of residents being vaccinated decreased in July to its lowest level this year, according to statistics from San Diego County and Fallbrook Regional Health District.

Fallbrook's infection rate is slightly less than the county average. Countywide, through Aug. 3, there have been 301,100 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The county rate per 100,000 people is 8,983.3. The 4,176 reported cases in Fallbrook (92028) gives it the lower rate of 8,828.5 per 100,000.

"Like most of the county, we are part of the widespread transmission area and are seeing 8% testing positivity," said Rachel Mason, CEO of FRHD. She also reported the total number of doses for Fallbrook through July 21 to be 8,175. She noted, however, that that number for July was only 262, compared to a high in April of 1,728 and the previous low of 305 in December.

The vaccination figures for Fallbrook are not a perfect process, Mason noted.

"All I can access are the number of vaccine doses our partners have provided," Mason explained. "Keep in mind this doesn't count the commercial pharmacies, medical groups, and those getting their vaccines out of the area.

Mason said she is seeing a slight pick-up in August of residents getting their vaccines, but where she really saw some recent growth was in testing.

"Obviously, the Delta variant is making the most recent surge even scarier than before," she said. "I'm hopeful that vaccine-hesitant people are finally seeing how terrible this virus is, and that getting vaccinated is our only way to combat this pandemic. The breakthrough infections in vaccinated people is the example of why being vaccinated is the solution."

"Vaccinated people may still contract the virus, and while they are much less likely to have severe illness, they can still pass the virus to others," she continued. "So once again, this is about public health and community. If you want a healthy community then do the right thing for others and get vaccinated.

The district has moved back to virtual meetings and masking for visitors. "I also am back to masking when out and about in groups that are not part of my 'bubble,'" Mason said.

The number of people completely vaccinated in the county has topped 2 million - 71.9% of the population. That milestone was reached in early August and is based on people 12 years and older who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

"Great job, San Diegans!" said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. "The more people who get vaccinated the closer we will be to achieving our vaccination goal."

The County had set a goal of vaccinating 75% of the 2.8 million residents who are eligible to get the vaccine, which comes out to 2,101,936 people. About 86,000 more San Diegans are needed to reach that target, which is five percentage points higher than the state and national goal.

"We're confident we'll achieve that goal," Wooten said, adding that there are more than 284,000 San Diegans who are partially vaccinated. "However, we must keep going if we want to prevent the spread of COVID-19, move the economy forward and get back to our pre-pandemic way of life."

There's plenty of COVID-19 vaccines in the region. It can be found at doctors' offices, retail pharmacies, community clinics and County sites for people with no medical provider. For a list of locations and more information, visit http://www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

The County reported that five men and two women died between July 15 and July 31, bringing the region's total to 3,805 deaths from COVID-19.