Golf tournament benefits grieving children

SAN MARCOS – Everyone in the community is invited to attend the Swing Fore Hope Golf Classic on Friday, Sept. 17, at Twin Oaks Golf Course. The tournament, auction and dinner are being hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice, a nonprofit healthcare leader that provides medical and emotional support to children and adults facing the challenges associated with a life-threatening illness and restores hope to children and adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Funds raised at this special event benefit the organization's comprehensive Children's Bereavement Program, which provides free grief support services for children and makes it possible for them to have a brighter future.

Swing Fore Hope Golf Classic, with Disabled American Veterans as Premier Sponsor and Marsh & McLennan as Platinum Sponsor, has a Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. In addition to 18 holes on a championship golf course, tournament participants will enjoy a lunch hosted by Harrah's Resort Southern California and an on-course game competition.

Non-golfers are encouraged to join the cocktail reception, followed by dinner, live auction and awards. The after-tournament festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.

"Children's bereavement is more prevalent than many people realize, with one in five children experiencing the death of someone close to them by the age of 18," said Sarah McSpadden, president and CEO of The Elizabeth Hospice. "Grieving children are at risk of depression, anxiety and isolation, which often leads to poor school attendance, lowered academic achievement, behavioral problems and substance abuse. But when their grief is addressed early, the risk of engagement in maladaptive lifestyle choices can be decreased. That's why we offer a wide range of services to our community's grieving children."

Proceeds from Swing Fore Hope Golf Classic make it possible for The Elizabeth Hospice to offer children's bereavement services free of charge to everyone, including families who do not have an affiliation with The Elizabeth Hospice.

These services include in-school grief support groups in school districts throughout San Diego County and Southwest Riverside County, peer support groups in their Children's Bereavement Centers in Escondido and Mission Valley, Camp Spero, a summer bereavement camp, and grief education and support for school professionals.

Registration for Swing Fore Hope Golf Classic (tournament and dinner) is now open at http://www.elizabethhospice.org/swing.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected] or call Tylie Daniels at 760-796-3708

Submitted by The Elizabeth Hospice.