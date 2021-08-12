Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village Staff 

ASTREA helicopter looking for 31-year-old woman

 
Last updated 8/18/2021 at 5:57am

Courtesy

San Diego Sheriff's Department ASTREA helicopter

The San Diego Sheriff's ASTREA helicopter has been flying around Fallbrook. They are looking for a Hispanic 31-year-old woman wearing a pink shirt and black pants. She is 5'5" weighing approximately 173 pounds. She was last seen near Elder St and Brandon Rd. The sheriff's dept. said she is a missing person at risk. That is all the information available at this point.

We will keep the story updated throughout the day. The Sheriff's department is asking anyone who may see her to dial 911.

 

